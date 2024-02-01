Juventus and Bremer: Inter? You have selected the correct part'|First page

February 1, 2024

Mirabelle Hunt February 1, 2024
Gleeson Bremer ignites the Italian derby. Brazilian defender for Juventus He told former striker Alessandro Matri in an interview on DAZN for every My Skills: “Did you ever think I could have played at Inter? No, I'm on the right side. I have made the decision to speak with Juventus, with my agent, and with Danilo and Alex Sandro in the national team. With Inter, it will be a duel until the end. Getting a result in Milan is not easy at all. In my opinion, whoever wins does not win the championship – there are still many matches to go – but it is an important step.”

Giuntoli – “Last year we played every three days, and there was the Champions League, and it was difficult even for me coming from Turin. Playing every three days, if you are not physically good, is complicated. I am in good shape and I have more confidence in myself.” . Director Giuntoli arrived this year and brought with him a lot of calm.”

Vlahović i Yildiz – “Dusan He's a strong, physical striker, and when we play together in training matches I give him a lot of advice. It's good and getting much better. Yildiz is also a good striker, in training we treat him harshly, but he does not complain And keep playing. “He has great strength in his legs and can have a good run.”

Chiellini – “Giorgio suggested that I watch a lot of videos and get to know my opponent well. Juventus helps me a lot with this, and I also have someone in Brazil following me. There are strikers who can never be left alone, like Osimhen and LukakuAnd they are at the international level. It is important to make the striker tense, because few people stay focused throughout a match. There are many strong defenders, like Van Dijk. He's two steps above me Because he won the Champions League and plays in a difficult league like the English Premier League. “In the end, when a player retires, only the trophies he won are counted. If you don't win anything, you can't say you were the best.”

