Autumn and bedbugs How to get rid of them without chemicals: Here are natural and effective alternatives

With the arrival of fall, in addition to the cold temperatures, what many people fear is bed bugs seeking shelter in their homes. What to do to avoid their entry

These insects, also known as Asian stink bugs or ornate stink bugs, It can become a real local plague. However, it is not necessary to resort to chemical and aggressive products to keep them away. There are natural and effective alternatives to defeat bedbugs and enjoy a peaceful home environment even in the fall.

Asian bugs are invasive insects Those who took refuge in their homes to spend the winter warm. This behavior is especially evident during the fall, when they desperately seek shelter from cold temperatures. Once they enter our homes, they can become annoying, and their unpleasant odor can be persistent.

Natural and effective alternatives

Here are some natural and effective alternatives to get rid of bed bugs without resorting to harmful chemicals:

1. Physical barriers: Preventing bed bugs from entering is the first line of defense. Seal all cracks and crevices around windows, doors and other access points. Use tape, silicone, or other sealant to seal these openings.

2. Vacuum cleaner: An easy way to remove bed bugs that are already in your home is to use a vacuum. Be sure to empty the vacuum bag or empty the container outside the home immediately to prevent the return of bedbugs.

3. DIY traps: Make bedbug traps using empty plastic bottles and a little liquid soap. Cut off the top of the bottle, turn it inside out, and place it on the bottom. Fill them with soap and water and place them in strategic spots in the house. The light will attract the bedbugs and they will fall into the trap.

4. Odor repellent: Asian bugs are sensitive to odors such as menthol, cinnamon, cloves, and lavender essential oil. You can make a natural repellent by sprinkling water with a few drops of one of these essential oils on sensitive areas.

5. Garden maintenanceReduce stink bug attractions in your garden. Remove dead plant debris and fallen leaves, as they can attract insects.

If the infestation is severe or persistent, consider calling a pest control professional for your home and treating the problem safely and effectively. Autumn brings with it many wonders, but also some challenges. Such as a bedbug infestation. However, with these natural and effective alternatives, you can get rid of bed bugs without having to resort to chemical products that are dangerous to your family and the environment.