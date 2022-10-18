Audi RS3: Performance Edition arrives at 300 km/h

Powerful and fast like never before – from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 300 km / h, ten more than the “standard” model equipped with the RS Dynamic Plus package:Audi RS3 It wasn’t this fast before. Not even that power: under the hood of the new version Performance Editionwhich will be built in a limited series of 300 samples and at Italian dealerships will arrive in the first quarter of next year, a test 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder (over here The history of the Audi five-cylinder engine begins 407 CVseven more than before.

Even more advanced mechanics Available in both hatchback and hatchback bodiesAudi RS3 Performance Edition It is the first compact sedan to touch the fateful threshold 300 km/h. Guaranteed higher power than ever before in model history and a wider range of motion for engine torque, thanks to an increased engine pressure from 1.5 to 1.6 bar, this high performance requires specific chassis tuning. This means in detail: a more pronounced wheel camber; stiffer lower suspension arms; Dedicated anti-roll bars. L ‘RS plus . sports suspensionAlso includes adaptive suspension adjustment as standard: depending on a series of parameters (from road surface conditions to the chosen style and driving mode), the electrohydraulic valve changes the oil flow in the shock absorber stems, providing optimum damping force.

He is four but he loves to cross – To enhance driving pleasure, onAudi RS3 Performance Edition The Four Rings House confirmed this technology Torque Divider RS. It’s an improved system that uses electronically controlled multi-disc clutches, one for each rear axle, allowing torque to be distributed between the wheels in a fully variable manner. The result is the car’s skewed behavior, allowing the most skilled drivers to perform amazingly controlled skids, and of course with the safety offered by the quattro all-wheel drive system.

Stronger and lighter brakes – Compared to the normal model, theAudi RS3 Performance Edition It is also noted for i new rims The Audi Sport alloy wheels: with a 10-spoke design and matte dark gray, they have a mysterious retro look that matches well with the sleek, modern body shapes. Behind the rims you can look at the powerful brakes, with 380mm carbon-ceramic front discs and 310mm steel rear discs: the system, as well as ensuring tighter braking, thanks to the six-piston front calipers, weighs 10kg less than standard.

Unique inside and out – New exclusive Audi RS3 Performance Edition Also underlined by a series of Exterior and interior details. The large oval tailpipes of the exhaust system, the four rings of the Audi branding and the RS3 badge on the grille are finished in black. The signature front and rear lights introduce new dynamic animations, including one in which, when the doors are opened and closed, abbreviations and words appear on the asphalt that evoke the world of high-performance Audi. The interior is also unique, decorated with sports bucket seats with a carbon backrest.