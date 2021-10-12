October 12, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 will be one of the best visual games for Xbox One, for PlayGround - Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 will be one of the best visual games for Xbox One, for PlayGround – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 12, 2021

Mike Brown, Creative Designer for PlayGround Games, spoke about the release Xbox One from Forza Horizon 5 And how will this be, albeit with some concessions compared to the Xbox Series X versions | S and PC Visually one of the best titles Didn’t land on the old console from Redmond.

In an interview with Press the start buttonBrown says Xbox One players will be pleased with the studio’s work on the older generation version of Forza Horizon 5, despite some hardware limitations, such as the lack of SSDInevitably, there are compromises not found on the Xbox Series X and S.

The game currently looks great on Xbox One, but there is no SSD. So there are some limitations seen in the pastBrown says, later explaining that making the Xbox One version of Forza Horizon 5 wasn’t much different than adapting the game even for low-end PCs.

If you’re a PC developer, you’re used to simplifying your technology to work on hardware with the lowest hardware specifications possible. Because on PC, the fewer specs you can run the game on, the more users you can reach. And frankly, scaling up the game on Xbox One is a similar process. I think it will be one of the best games on Xbox One visually.

I think people will love it. It’s an Xbox One game, and it won’t be visible at the Series X level. There will be loading screens, that’s the reality. But I think there was no additional difficulty in making this version more than the version for a lower quality PC. And I think people will be very happy with the version that we’re going to release.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available in stores starting from November 9. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read the preview we just posted yesterday.

