April 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems is developing an aerospace-certified 0G nanomanufacturer

Karen Hines April 5, 2022 1 min read

Cosmic technology looks to the future

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlant 3D Corporation today announced its collaboration with ESA BIC to further advance the development of the ATLANT 3D Nanofabricator™ 0G systems, the first zero-gravity R&D solutions to print atomic layers in specific regions, directly. and accurately.

ATLANT 3D™ will develop a 0G Nanofabricator system for space environments; The goal is to use it on the International Space Station (ISS) during future missions. The device, which will be equipped with the full capabilities of the Nanofabricator Lite system, will allow further testing and on-demand development of electronic materials, as well as prototypes of micro and nano devices. Thus, researchers and innovators will be able to quickly carry out more development activities for materials and devices in space.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the original official version. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the original text, which is the only legally valid text.

Contacts

Albina Nazari

Marketing and Communications Manager

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems

Email: [email protected]

See also  The first attack on the anti-cyclone between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March: Here are the areas involved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Spring 2022, the trend for April and May is getting interesting. There is news »ILMETEO.it

April 5, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

It is very good to eat and helps maintain the health of the heart, arteries, teeth and promote metabolism, it is an anti-inflammatory spring plant.

April 4, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

SpaceX will take astronauts into space on 4/20, which is a very special date

April 4, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Uber Black arrives in Sicily

April 5, 2022 Karen Hines
7 min read

Tottenham will buy Kulusevsky this summer

April 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems is developing an aerospace-certified 0G nanomanufacturer

April 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

De Sciglio suspended tour for 13 players, due to insults to the referee

April 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt