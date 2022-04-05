ATLANT 3D Nanosystems is developing an aerospace-certified 0G nanomanufacturer

Cosmic technology looks to the future
COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlant 3D Corporation today announced its collaboration with ESA BIC to further advance the development of the ATLANT 3D Nanofabricator™ 0G systems, the first zero-gravity R&D solutions to print atomic layers in specific regions, directly. and accurately.
ATLANT 3D™ will develop a 0G Nanofabricator system for space environments; The goal is to use it on the International Space Station (ISS) during future missions. The device, which will be equipped with the full capabilities of the Nanofabricator Lite system, will allow further testing and on-demand development of electronic materials, as well as prototypes of micro and nano devices. Thus, researchers and innovators will be able to quickly carry out more development activities for materials and devices in space.
