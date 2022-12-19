ASL Scheme to compensate for exams that have been suspended due to equipment failure

Six weeks: This is the recovery time Nuclear medicine exams Patients from Lanciano and Chieti. This indication was expressed by the general manager of ASL Thomas Schael who gathered this morning the director of the operating unit Gianluigi Martino, the technical staff and the strategic management of the company to assess the services postponed and suspended due to the failure of some. equipment.

During the meeting, technical solutions were identified that would allow to overcome the deadlock and quickly recall people receiving assistance who were not served. Therefore, the obligation is to give the necessary response to the citizens in a short and very precise time, and at the same time to evaluate all aspects, of logistical and economic kind, to equip the Hospital of Chieti with a stationary Pet-Tac device placed in nuclear medicine.

Again this morning, a point was also made about restoring queues on the CAT scan front in light of the investments already made that have strengthened the technology pool with the purchase of two new diagnostics, bringing in a total of 8 times definitely improved, which corresponds to that of The indicators of the Ministry of Health determine them on the basis of priority categories, starting with the “short” chapter that sets the useful time for taking the test to ten days. For those assisted who did not find an appointment available at the time of booking the Cup, “take responsibility” was activated, i.e. the method by which a citizen is contacted after a few days to make an appointment. From November to today, 92 citizens who didn’t have a date available in the first place were guaranteed a response: they were called back as soon as empty seats were retrieved from the call-up service.

In the Lanciano hospital, in particular, the numbers speak for themselves and document an activity that denies fictional constructions, bordering on slander: 64 CT scans, 63 MRIs, 120 cardiology visits and 141 dermatology visits were carried out between November and dec. Regarding the possibility of booking services, the Operational Unit “Queuing Government” informed the availability as of today: urgent cardiology visit before available date December 20, CAT examination in short category December 23, dermatological visit before availability January 9.

“We work a lot on queues and we are already seeing the first results – explains Schell – the effects of the investments and actions that have been put in place will be more estimable as the weeks go by, because with the arrival of the new we also offer, to which is also added the important work of the recall that restores the positions occupied by users which users abandon at the last moment. Getting services will be less difficult.”