Artists who will perform at MTV EMA 2021

MTV announced the names The world’s first superstar who will lead in MTV EMAs 2021 .

These are Maluma, Manskin and Kim Petras.

The Colombian star, Romanian rock band, and German singer-songwriter will take to the stage of the highly anticipated live stage to celebrate the power of music around the world. The event will be broadcast worldwide on Sunday 14th November.

Maluma, the internationally recognized Latin icon, winner of the 2020 VMAs, after a successful run Babe Guanchou USA 2021 He returns for the second time on the EMA stage in addition to receiving two nominations as “Best Latin” and “Best Lat Am-Central Act”.

Måneskin, the Italian rock music revelation that’s driving the world crazy, will debut on the EMA stage. The group recently released their new song Mama MiaHA3 nomination for “Best Rock”, “Best Group” and “Best Italian Act”.

International pop star Kim Petras will also attend this year’s EMAs, returning from a thrilling performance during the VMAs pre-show where she sang her latest single. The future begins now.

In the nomination for “Best Italian Work”, in addition to Maneskin, there are: Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame and Rkomi. You vote until November 10 on the day mtvema.com. A presenter and other artists will be announced in the coming days.

MTV Emas 2021 will take place at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and will be broadcast live on MTV in nearly 180 countries on Sunday, November 14.