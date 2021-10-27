October 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Katia Ricciarelli is out of control, noise in the night

Katia Ricciarelli is out of control, noise in the night

Lorelei Reese October 27, 2021 2 min read

Katia Ricciarelli In the midst of her usual morning outburst, this time she complains about the annoying noise in the middle of the night: Stranger things happen to her GF Vip

La gieffina Katia Ricciarelli (GF Vip screenshot)

Givina Katia Ricciarelli unleashes herself in the early morning with Nicola. They sit at the table in the kitchen for breakfast, but Katya as usual sends the sting to the side for everyone.

What pissed her off this time was the noise at night That in the second she didn’t let her sleep. Nicola tries to “excuse” the other tenants, but Katya doesn’t want to know anything about her, according to giffina disrespect To other people who share the house and room with them.

This isn’t the first time Ricciarelli has come back to this point, according to the opera singer, although we’re talking about a reality show, we should still try to be as polite as possible because it’s still a symbiosis.

But let’s see exactly how the discussion went …

You may also be interested in >>Gianmaria and Sophie, at night the terrible discovery: “From vomit”

Katia Ricciarelli exploded, the noise of the night infuriating her

Katia Ricciarelli
Katia Ricciarelli [Screenshot GF Vip]

You don’t do these things at home, ah… that’s it… they come here to do themKatia Ricciarelli started to get angry while having breakfast.

At 2 a.m. last night, Alex and his other buddies started singing and composing music while the rest of the group slept. “But really I wouldn’t do it in my house, it’s not like I start composing music at night because there…if you sleep…it bothers you.Nikola tries to pamper her, but she does not even have time to talk, which Katya continues to put pressure on in the lecture.

See also  The mayor and governor vie to see who reopens New York first - La Voce di New York

Anyway, it’s also the fact that one takes into account the context…we’re here…then everyone has their own…well…that doesn’t bother me.“Nicola repeats, but Katya is on a rampage:”But does everyone have their own? !!!?! But what are these sermons? We do not live among boy animals, a minimum of common sense is enough! Just give these speeches! “.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

New York City prepares for tourists: all the city news

October 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Britain: Queen Elizabeth will not go to CoP26 in Glasgow – world

October 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Netflix: The story of how it became an unprecedented global hit

October 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

China to the United States: “Taiwan has no right to participate in the United Nations”

October 27, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Fran, Formula 1 and USA: Now that’s the real engagement

October 27, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“More certificates are canceled in technical subjects and unemployment”

October 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Katia Ricciarelli is out of control, noise in the night

October 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese