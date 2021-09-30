“Arrivals of migrants from Turkey to Italy tripled”. More landings also from Libya and Tunisia

An increase not to be underestimated. The European Commission has warned member states about the arrival of illegal immigrants via the traditional routes of the Mediterranean and those that have recently developed along the borders between Eastern European countries and Belarus. Italy, according to the Executive Director of the European Union, is under pressure due to the increase in disembarkation of migrants from Libya, Tunisia and Turkey in an “autonomous” manner, without thus passing through civilian and military ships operating in the region.

Migrant smuggling across the central Mediterranean, sets EU Report, in fact recorded “the highest increase of all routes (migrant, ed.) during 2021”, an increase of 82 percent compared to 2020. Italy was the main destination for this route, “with more than 41,000 arrivals, about half of them from Libya”, Malta recorded a decline of 78 percent compared to the same period in 2020. “Even immigration from Tunisia – as noted in the report – remains high compared to previous years, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of irregular migrants who have arrived in Italy so far this year.” Another route now affecting the beautiful country is the Eastern Mediterranean route, through which it saw a “significant 208 percent increase in arrivals directly from Turkey to Italy, with 6,175 landings in 2021 compared to 2,007 in 2020″. more than three times as much.

But crying about the emergency in the face of this data remains an exaggeration, especially if we compare it to the migration crisis. “Overall – the document specifies – the total number of illegal immigrants on all routes remains well below levels dating back to the 2015 crisis” when the peaks of 20,000 landings per month were reached across the central Mediterranean, while access was made from the eastern route to more than 200,000 migrants who arrived in the European Union in October 2015 alone. However, “the number of arrivals began to grow, with the number of illegal crossings at the external borders of the European Union in the nine months of 2021 reaching 120,000, compared to about 77,000 in the same period in 2020 and just over 91,000 in the same period.” from 2019″.

In addition to the numbers, Italy has also been warned about transportation that is bringing more and more illegal immigrants into the country. This new influx, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs explained in a press conference, Elva Johansson, in fact it is characterized by “change” compared to the past because it is no longer a matter of disembarking “from NGO ships carrying out search and rescue operations at sea”, but now migrants “arrival independently in Italy starting from Tunisia, although the Tunisian Coast Guard has Quadruple his efforts to prevent departure.”