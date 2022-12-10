Armored Core 6: The director is Masaru Yamamura, lead designer of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Nerd4.life

Thanks to the press release from Bandai Namco, we know that the reins of development Armored Core 6: Rubicon fires was entrusted to Masaru Yamamurawho plays a role Game manager Replaced by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Yamamura was previously the lead designer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

We also learn that Armored Core 6 development has been so It started with Miyazaki in charge, who still plays a supporting role in the production as “Initial Game Director”. In any case, we’re talking about a significant upgrade for Yamamura and certainly one that he deserves too, considering the praise from critics and audiences for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.



Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, one of the first official images

In addition to the trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon presented at The Game Awards 2022, the press release also gives an overview of the game’s features, which has been suggested as a fully renewed action after the series’ 10-year hiatus that will exploit L’Experience from FromSoftware with his latest productions.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will deliver a mecha-based gaming experience that builds on more than 25 years of developing the FromSoftware series, but now introduces the revolutionary gameplay found in the developer’s recent games. The new Armored Core will combine these elements into a breathtaking action no other could offered only by mecha. The game promises to offer a new entry in the genre of mecha-based action titles.”reads the Italian press release.

In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, players will be able to move freely in gigantic 3D environments thanks to fast maneuverability and, at the same time, experience intense vehicular combat. A model of game design expertly created by FromSoftware, the game will feature battles Unforgettable and challenging, as well as rewarding progression and deep gameplay, all now driven by the ability to accumulate mechas and go into battle against giant bosses. They’ll get a taste of one moment’s victory before the next challenge.”