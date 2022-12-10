Steam Deck Awarded at The Game Awards, But Fans Fear Bots Have Been Fooled: Valve Explains – Nerd4.life

during the event The Game Awards 2022, Valve offered the opportunity to win the Steam Deck for every minute of broadcasting. Winners were chosen from live viewers on Steam, if they signed up for the event (which in turn required meeting certain requirements, such as making a purchase by a certain date to avoid new accounts created specifically for the event). However, fans indicated that they were coming in a lot during the event rewarded by users whose name only appeared as one Too long number sequence. Then the players feared that they might be bot They were “stealing” keyboards.

Actually this is not the case at all. Valve, via the official Steam Deck Twitter account, Explain what happened Reassure the players.

As you can see below, the sequence of numbers that appeared under Direct They weren’t robots But the Steam account ID number of rewarded users. In other words, it was a display error during the live broadcast, but nothing bad happened.

Further, through Reddit, the user states that he has received Steam Deck win email Minutes after his name appeared during the live broadcast. This means that if you have participated and are not sure if you have won because you are afraid that your name is one of the names that appear as a number sequence, you can put your mind at ease: you should have already received a personalized email.

Tell us, have you tried participating? Or saw the time you didn’t even try it?