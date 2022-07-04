WhatsApp, you will be able to hide your online status from everyone

WhatsApp is further improving functionality to protect aggregate. Program developers The popular messaging app They are developing a new option that will allow you to do that Hide your online status from all other platform users. There can be many reasons why you don’t want to let people know if you’re online – for example because you intend to use the app without being bothered by other contacts – and the new option spotted in the settings of the currently existing WhatsApp version will allow you to meet these needs. To reveal the first details of the process, there are WABetaInfo colleagues: in the screenshot shared by the source, it is possible to see the screenshot Last login and online (found in the privacy section of settings) which contains the current subsection “Who can see my last login”, and the new “Who can see me when I’m online“.

The user can then decide to show the status of his connection to “everybodyor activate the optionLike who can see my last loginIn the second case, the same setting will be applied as in the first subsection, i.e. “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts except” and “None”. For example, if you choose “Private Contacts” me”, your contact status will be hidden from everyone except those who are part of their contact circle; for maximum privacy, there will be a “None” option