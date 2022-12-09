The boy who went on stage during GOTY would be an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist – Multiplayer.it

During the last version of The Game Awards 2022 A boy took to the stage at the time of the award for Game of the Year, or GOTY if you prefer, and uttered some bizarre phrases that put Bill Clinton into play. A careful analysis of the situation showed that A An anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist and that what he said had little innocence or sympathy, as he thought to refer to the former American president.

More precisely, he uttered a similar phrase to neo-Nazi far-right conspiracy circles, stating that “Bill Clinton is a reformed orthodox rabbi.” The plot he’s referring to is that the leaders of various nations are actually Jews who control the world (there are many variations, actually, but let’s stick to one delusion at a time).

Therefore, those who defended him, and also showed sympathy for his gesture, either did not understand where the latter was born from, or did not share his ideas themselves. It is difficult to determine the worst case scenario.

The truth is, the strongly politically flavored “gimmick” has attracted various sympathies in video game circles, even among members of the press, who have gone so far as to blame Jeff Quigley for announcing the man’s arrest on Twitter.