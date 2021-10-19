ARCTIC ICE’s last frontier is beginning to fail, and it’s a source of concern among scientists. Here’s what happens «3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute 45 seconds

New warning from Greenland ice

New alarm It was launched by the scientific community about melting ice Marine in the Arctic. From recent analyzes it appears that even the oldest and thickest part of the ice pack is undergoing rapid deterioration. There is an area he said “The Last Ice Zone” It is located north of Greenland which constitutes what we can identify The last stronghold of the resistance to global warming. this area Than ice, by virtue of its thickness (greater than 4 meters) and therefore its age (multi-year ice) has a greater ability to withstand the increase in temperature. Unfortunately, the average thickness of the ice in this area is good It has been steadily declining over the past four decadesToday, ice segments over four meters thick occupy very little space.

Arctic ice is gradually weakening

The decline in multi-year sea ice is particularly evident since 2000. In 1979 the range was around 4.5 million square kilometers. Today the area has shrunk by 2.9 million square kilometers and is now approximately 1.6 million square kilometers, which is almost three times less.

Multi-year ice trend over time

Today only 1% of the ice pack It is older and thicker ice. Most of the current Arctic ice bag today is made up of small ice that is no more than one year old.

In the red color the ice is more than 4 meters thick

Scientists have calculated that, at the current rate of melt, nearly all of Greenland’s Arctic sea ice could disappear due to 2040, all except the famous area which is more than 4 meters thick. But recently in that region, cracks have begun to open with stretches of ocean isolated in the ice pack, which is what glaciologists in terminology call Polynia. big polynia at least 30 km wide Which now questions the famous elasticity attributed to the “last ice zone”.

I split it in an ice pack, Polynia

No one had ever seen such a formation in that area

, and this is precisely the concern of scientists. If the area with the highest melting resistance begins to break up, the melting of the total ice mass could accelerate dramatically and be completed before the fateful 2040.

