Archaeological studies on the International Space Station? Weird but true

Recently started a completely innovative 60-day archaeological project, which is being carried out on the International Space Station; It is, in fact, the first study of its kind Performed in a space habitat.

L ‘Archaeological Project of the International Space Station (ISSAP), that’s the name of the study, led by archaeologist Alice Gorman, a professor at Flinders University, and Justin Walsh, a professor at Chapman University in California.

“We are the first to try to understand how humans relate to the things they live with in space.” Professor said. Walsh, “Pregnancy Archaeological viewpoint in my place activeWe are the first to show how people adapt their behavior to a completely new environment“.

The team’s first project is Quadruple sampling research experiment, or SQuARE, with an experiment that creatively imagines for space the simplest technique for sampling an archaeological site: an assessment method “pilot hole”.

As archaeologists dig into the ground one-meter squares to analyze the site and plan further studies, the ISSAP team will use tape to identify International Space Station regionsUsing daily photos to study how spaces are used.

the professor. Gorman explained this technique as follows: “Instead of digging to reveal new layers of soil, which on the ground represent different moments in the site’s history, we will do it Photographing specific areas of the International Space Station every day, to determine how it is used and how it changes over time“.

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron has commissioned the preparation of the study area: Gods Sticky squares placed in the most representative places For work and leisure time spent in the station, including the kitchen table, workstation, EXPRESS search units and the panel in front of the toilets.

The same ISS crew, who are happy to take part in the project, chose an additional site for study, based on what would have been interesting to document, and put the last box on fate, a unit of the American laboratory.

the The International Space Station is the emblem of intelligence A human being, without a doubt, and it is always a great honor to be a part of him, indeed to others as well Agencies decided to work on the International Space Station Post 2030.