Here's what it costs to eat on a spaceship while looking down at Earth















All served by star chef Rasmus Munk

The first starred restaurant in space, located aboard Space Perspective's Neptune spacecraft, offers a unique dining experience with celebrity chef Rasmus Munk.

The six-hour journey to 30,000 meters above sea level includes a set menu inspired by space exploration over the past 60 years, prepared by Monk, who received two Michelin stars for his restaurant Alchemist in 2021.

The cost of a ticket is close to 450,000 euros, making this experience available only to a few lucky space and adventure enthusiasts.

Each flight hosts only six passengers, wearing space suits specially designed by a French house to ensure maximum safety during the flight.

The project was created with the aim of promoting gender equality in science and technology, with proceeds from the mission going to an association that supports this cause

an idea Have dinner on a spaceship While admiring the Earth from space became a reality with the official announcement of… The first starred restaurant in Earth's orbit. Operated by Join Space Vip and hosted inside Space Perspective's Neptune spacecraft, this culinary experience offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by a distinguished chef. Rasmus Munk The famous Alchemist restaurant suspended in space.





The world's first space capsule a Zero carbon emissions It will make this unprecedented experience possible, allowing explorers to enjoy delicious Monk dishes while watching the sun rise over the curvature of the Earth. The inaugural launch is scheduled to take place 2025male Reservations It is already open to those who wish to secure a place on board. However, this exclusive experience comes at a significant cost. With a ticket approaching 450,000 eurosThis is definitely not an option for everyone. But for space and adventure lovers, the opportunity to have such an extraordinary experience can be considered a dream come true.

The menu will be inspired by space exploration over the past 60 years

I A six-hour ride to 30,000 metres Above sea level includes existing fixed, with dishes specially prepared by Monk, whose Alchemist restaurant in Copenhagen was awarded two Michelin stars in 2021. Monk said the menu will be Inspired by space exploration of the past sixty years History of Humanity, with the aim of starting discussions on broad topics such as humanity's role towards the planet and the future of space exploration.





Read also: In Dubai, there will be a satellite covered with screens that will include a hotel





The Neptune space capsule, lifted by a hydrogen-filled balloon, will be the vehicle for this journey. Each passenger – a total of 6 passengers per flight – will wear spacesuits specially designed by a French house, ensuring optimal safety during the flight. The entire project was designed with a purpose Promoting gender equality in science and technologyThe proceeds from the shipment go to an association that supports this cause.











Change privacy settings

Involved