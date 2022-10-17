“Appropriate”, Dance in Space Artario

Ads

Saturday 22 October 2022 – 9 pm

Appropriate It tells about relationships, a complex and dynamic, mysterious and mysterious system that often remains hidden. Appropriate He lives in concrete encounters, an imperceptible past, a symbiotic coexistence; It becomes a dialogue between performers set up, curated, formalized, smashed, smashed under the eyes of the spectator in a specific location.

The work is nourished by natural language and is constantly renewed through the people, gestures, sounds and events of the place where the act is born and develops. The notes of the stories literally pass through worn-out shoes. Repetition can lead to an accurate path. Therefore, wearing shoes means going through your feelings and the feelings of another. Shoes, in their form, function and aesthetics, speak to us about the world, about travel, about intentions, about migrations, about the journey. An empathy game that moves spatially at specific points in the scene and does not clearly know its end. Perhaps because the outlines of the word “end” in relationships are never clear.

Appropriate

choreography: Nicholas Pavone and Camila Perugini

Translators: Nicholas Pavone, Camila Perugini

Drama help: Marco Latuccilli

Music: Handel

the support: Ass. Cultural Hunt CDC – By staying at Art Fest

Duration: 50 minutes

Nicolas Pavoni (1997, Sant’Elpidio a Mare) made his debut at the age of ten with Caribbean dances and approached the languages ​​of contemporary and classical dance at Liceo Coreutico in Tolentino (MC) where he graduated in 2016. He continues his training in Rome, first attending the professional course of the RIDA Program Then the National Academy of Dance in Rome where she graduated with full marks in 2021. In 2016 she worked for the ARB Dance Company. In the 2018/2019 season, he was a dancer in Ballet Preljocaj Junior. In 2019, he participated in the international tour of the No Gravity Dance Theatre. Also in 2019, he was part of the dance troupe Sferisterio of Macerata. Since 2020, he has been a member of the permanent staff of the Atacama Corporation. In 2019 he won the MUR National Art Prize with Choreography L3, In collaboration with Camila Perugini, where he was an author and performer, and the following year he presented it at the 17th Festival Let’s Dream of Padua. In 2021 she danced for the MP3 Dance Company. In 2022, he created with Camila Perugini Appropriate, Chosen job for Young author dance show 2022 | XL network antibody. With the mini version about_Fitting Won the second prize in the International Choreography Competition Roma Danza Award 2022.

Camila Perugini (1997, Civitanova Marche) began her career at the age of six. He deepens the principles of contemporary and classical dance at Liceo Coreutico di Tolentino (MC) where he graduated in 2016. He later trained at the RIDA Professional Program in Rome and in 2021 graduated with full marks at the National Academy of Dance in Rome. Since 2015 she has been dancing at Hunt CDC. In 2016, she is working for ARB Dance Company. In 2019, she received the Contemporary Dance Promise from the National Academy of Dance at the Europa in Dance event. In the same year, he was part of the dance troupe of the Sferisterio of Macerata.

Since 2020, he has been a member of the permanent staff of the Atacama Corporation. In 2019 he won the MUR National Art Prize with Choreography L3, In collaboration with Nicholas Pavone, where she was an author and actress at the same time, and the following year she presented at the 17th Festival Let’s Dream in Padua. In 2021 she danced for the MP3 Dance Company. In 2022 he created with Nicholas Pavone Appropriate, Chosen job for Young author dance show 2022 | XL network antibody. With the mini version about_Fitting Won the second prize in the International Choreography Competition Roma Danza Award 2022.

Choosing a character for Young author dance show 2022 – Network XL antibody | 2nd Prize in the International Choreography Competition Roma Danza Award 2022

Don’t judge a man if three moons don’t walk in his shoes.

(like Sioux)

informations:

“Appropriate”

Saturday October 22 at 21:00

ARTEATRIO . space

Via Nikola Maria Nikolai 14-00156 Rome

Ticket for one person

Full: 10.00 EUR + 2.00 per membership card

