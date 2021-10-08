Parmitano (Esa), we learned how to live in space – Maker Faire

The past 20 years of space have taught us to live away from the planet and to develop increasingly advanced technologies for waste disposal: this was explained by Luca Parmitano, an astronaut at the European Space Agency (ESA) who spoke in connection with the opening of the new centre. Maker Faire Rome edition which notes the importance of scientific research activities aboard the International Space Station (issue).

“A great deal of research has been done on the International Space Station and in recent months the time allotted to science has increased,” he told the audience present at the opening of Maker Faire scheduled from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 October, in the restored spaces. from Gazometro. Starting tomorrow, it will occupy 240 pavilions of manufacturers coming from all over Italy and abroad.

“In fact, over the past 20 years, they have helped us understand how we should behave and what we should do for extended periods of time in space.” Attention above all to physical fitness, through exercises and the right diet, but also to the possible neurological risks that have emerged only thanks to the latest studies.

Fundamental studies of future space outposts such as those proposed by Ravi Thackerian, a space designer at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, on possible options for creating feasible future outposts and space colonies: “Designers will have and play an essential role in the design of places that welcome the future of human life even beyond Earth.”