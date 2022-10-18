October 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

vivere fino a 100 anni

Do you want to live 100 years? So watch out for these “life-prolonging” foods!

Karen Hines October 18, 2022 2 min read

The quality of the food we bring to the table greatly affects the well-being of our organism and a person prolongs our life. Let’s find out what foods “prolong life”!

There are foods that should never be missing on our tables because they are rich in nutrients that are beneficial to our bodies and that can help us live with the windy years. In short, if you also want to live long and blow out a hundred candles, you just need to know what it is.

Live up to 100 years – solofinanza.it

Health and well-being are always topics of great importance, after all, who does not wish to live long and healthy? In this regard, let’s get acquainted immediately with the basic foods for prolonging life.

Live to 100: Here are the best foods according to the experts

To open a summary report on foods that extend life, there can be no vegetables. Vegetables, whether fresh or seasonal, as well as those dried or preserved in brine, contribute to the well-being of our bodies and help us live longer. Among the long-lived vegetables we find many leafy greens such as spinach, Savoy cabbage, beets, turnip greens, chard and turnip, as well as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage and peppers.

And the longevity diet can’t be missing fruit, Especially the fresh season. It is recommended to prefer oranges, apples and bananas. To have an essential role for a long-term healthy life blue fish and the Lean meat.

Among the recommended foods to live longer is me too legumes And in particular the beans. According to a recent study, beans also contain among other things powerful antioxidants called polyphenols, which are an effective compound for healthy aging.

See also  The solar probe approaches Venus and records an amazing video »Science News

Each of us would like to live long and in good health, so it is so important to pay attention to the foods we serve to our tables. After all, there is no doubt that what we eat affects the well-being of our bodies.

longevity
Longevity – solofinanza.it

In any case, in order to live up to 100 years well, fit and healthy, it is always better to combine a proper diet and a healthy lifestyle, so do not smoke, reduce alcohol consumption and engage in regular physical activity. To some, it may always sound like the usual hymn, but as they say “repeat iuvant”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

“Appropriate”, Dance in Space Artario

October 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Listeria, salmonella, biohazards, what are we putting on the table? The list of summons goes on and on

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Psychological test: choose the sun and find out how others see you, it’s all true

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Solar Hour 2022, will it be abolished to save energy? Now there is the result of Italy, details » ILMETEO.it

October 18, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Pensions, INPS Tridico chief opens reform and 58-year premise for men

October 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Antonella Fiordelici vs Jennifera Lamborghini: “A friend doesn’t act like that” – Big Brother VIP

October 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Do you want to live 100 years? So watch out for these “life-prolonging” foods!

October 18, 2022 Karen Hines