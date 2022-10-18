Do you want to live 100 years? So watch out for these “life-prolonging” foods!

The quality of the food we bring to the table greatly affects the well-being of our organism and a person prolongs our life. Let’s find out what foods “prolong life”!

There are foods that should never be missing on our tables because they are rich in nutrients that are beneficial to our bodies and that can help us live with the windy years. In short, if you also want to live long and blow out a hundred candles, you just need to know what it is.

Health and well-being are always topics of great importance, after all, who does not wish to live long and healthy? In this regard, let’s get acquainted immediately with the basic foods for prolonging life.

Live to 100: Here are the best foods according to the experts

To open a summary report on foods that extend life, there can be no vegetables. Vegetables, whether fresh or seasonal, as well as those dried or preserved in brine, contribute to the well-being of our bodies and help us live longer. Among the long-lived vegetables we find many leafy greens such as spinach, Savoy cabbage, beets, turnip greens, chard and turnip, as well as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage and peppers.

And the longevity diet can’t be missing fruit, Especially the fresh season. It is recommended to prefer oranges, apples and bananas. To have an essential role for a long-term healthy life blue fish and the Lean meat.

Among the recommended foods to live longer is me too legumes And in particular the beans. According to a recent study, beans also contain among other things powerful antioxidants called polyphenols, which are an effective compound for healthy aging.

Each of us would like to live long and in good health, so it is so important to pay attention to the foods we serve to our tables. After all, there is no doubt that what we eat affects the well-being of our bodies.

In any case, in order to live up to 100 years well, fit and healthy, it is always better to combine a proper diet and a healthy lifestyle, so do not smoke, reduce alcohol consumption and engage in regular physical activity. To some, it may always sound like the usual hymn, but as they say “repeat iuvant”.