Appenninica is becoming increasingly international

Poretta Terme (Bologna), September 2, 2022 – on the tracks Apennine MTB Stage Race Not only is there the challenge that the final victory will follow, but there are many small or big stories to tell among the nearly 150 starting contenders. From 4 to 10 September on me Apennines of Emilia-Romagna Athletes will arrive from all over the world, ready to take on personal challenges with themselves or come to work alongside friends and relatives, or simply in memory of someone. The beauty of the Appenninica MTB Stage Race is also and above all, its ability to highlight the stories of life and sports.

They will be fine 28 nations At the beginning Castelnovo ne ‘Monti, with representation of all five continents. In addition to the countries most historically faithful to the Apennines such as HollandThe SpainThe Germany and the United kingdomThe importance of the American patrol was also emphasized at the outset. However, for the 2022 edition, the famous Emilia-Romagna Hospitality is preparing to welcome athletes from Australia, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica And the South Africa.

“Every year the limits of participants in the Appenninica MTB Stage Race expand, and we can only be pleased with this continued internationalization – they call Baby Salerno And the Melina PetucciEvent co-organizers. From year to year, athletes participating in the competition spread a positive image of our territory, the climate we breathe and the competition, and this stimulates and encourages the arrival of new athletes from every corner of the world.”

Among them there is no shortage of those who will arrive in Castelnovo ne ‘Monti for a personal challenge to confront or with the aim of telling a unique adventure. This is the case of the young Dutch cyclist Jos van der Mer Who will be hopping on with a GoPro to tell us about the Apennines experience, or who Spencer Paulison, an American very well known in the motorcyclist communities. And from the United States, he will also return to the Apennines for the second year in a row Mark AnolikEx-Downhiller at international level, ready to hug his friend again Pierpaolo “Pippo” Marani In Fanano, as it happened last year.

Those who start with important goals are definitely the five athletes who aspire to enter Apennine Family Hall Third Medal Win: Anton Tillman, Stefan Kane, Thomas Gunner, Peter Waters and Zbig Musoczy. The latter will also lead a group of Polish athletes whom he advised to try Appenninica.

There will also be contestants in the beginning James Hunt and Nathan HuntFather and son from UK to experience together. Having had to give up his participation last year, the Israeli doctor will be at the start at last Michael Djedlevich – At the forefront of the fight against the epidemic in the past two years – who will accompany his wife on this adventure, as will South Africans Tim And the Louise Ferrara.

Finally, the French will participate in the Appenninica Jeremy Mahut, who was already a finalist in Transalp 2021, competes with the lofty goal of creating awareness of depression and raising funds for support programs. A former UK-based rider who lost a friend during lockdown after suffering a concussion that left him deeply depressed, he will also tell the Appenninica adventure with the goal of raising awareness of this problem in the community.

road

Stage 1 – La Matildeca – 52 km and 1800 m in altitude

Sunday 4 September: Castelnovo ne ‘Monti – Castelnovo ne’ Monti

The second stage – the rock – 62 km height and 2350 meters

Monday 5 September: Castelnovo ne ‘Monti – Castelnovo ne’ Monti

Stage 3 – High Mountain Queen Stage – 106 km and 3650 m of altitude increase

Tuesday 6 September: Castelnovo ne ‘Monti – Fanano

Stage 4 – Beppu Yes 2.0 – 55 km and 2200 meters in altitude

Wednesday 7 September: Fanano – Fanano

Fifth stage – Gothic line – height of 67 km and 2,200 meters

Thursday 8 September: Fanano – Poretta Terme

Stage 6 – El Cornu – 63 km and 2700 meters in altitude

Friday 9 September: Poretta Terme – Lisano in Belvedere

Stage 7 – Monte Peso – 37 km altitude and 1,550 m

Saturday 10 September: Lizzano in Belvedere – Lizzano in Belvedere