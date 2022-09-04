Visual Psychological Test: Tell me what you see and you’ll know what worries you the most

On the Internet, this visual psychological test literally empties the population, which in a few moments reveals to those who do it the subconscious reason for their fear. Doing this quiz will amaze you!

Many have already done so, and many others will. It is a useful pastime to get to know each other better and refresh your mind in these last days of the summer heat. Anyone can take this visual psychological test but remember that it can in no way replace the advice of a professional. However, it is a fun way to pass the time and can provide important information about our personality and personality.

How is this test

To take this test, no special skills are needed: just look at the photo of the Ukrainian painter Oleg Shublik as a guide and tell right away what you see. do not worry! As always with this type of test, there is no wrong or right answer. And you can do it anytime and anywhere: while relaxing on the bed, on a deck chair by the sea, in the garden at the table or even in the bathroom. The important thing is to be in a place where we feel safe and can clear our minds and focus for a moment on the picture.

Good! Now take a deep breath, look at the featured picture, and fearlessly answer this question: What do I immediately see in this picture?

The solution to the test

man face: If this is what you immediately saw by looking at the photo as evidence, then it means that you are very afraid of the judgment of the society in which you indulge yourself. It is very important to look perfect and to be very respectful in your environment and that is why you do not dare to pursue your aspirations freely. Be careful that this extra power you give to society does not end with your wings being cut off and preventing you from thriving as a woman and showing all your wonderful potential and talents. Perhaps you should start believing in yourself a little more and appreciating yourself more: you will see that people who truly love you will do the same. If not, perhaps you should ask yourself if it is worth giving up on your dreams in order to fit in with the community you have created around you. Perhaps it is time to find a mediation between your still hidden dreams and the values ​​of the society in which you live.

the crow: If this is what you saw right away by looking at the featured photo, it means that you are afraid of losing control of your life. You often start thinking and trying to plan ahead to avoid unexpected events that are always present in your life. Maybe it’s time to be less anxious and let things go as they should, without trying to plan too much. You are really a person of great potential and all this anxiety is stopping you: moreover, planning the facts to try to manage in advance the facts that can cause you anxiety can be both harmful and tiring. You may try to look at life from another perspective and may see that most of your difficulties may also be the result of your fear of not knowing how to manage anxiety.

Worm: If that’s what you saw right away by looking at the featured photo, it means that you don’t trust people that much. You are someone who wants to do everything on his own, and maybe also for your past frustrations, but doing everything on your own tires quickly and often takes longer to achieve results which can be better and faster also if we achieve them in a group. Perhaps it’s time to leave the disappointments of the past behind and try the opportunity for new people without too many expectations: you may also be surprised with great pleasure.

flying birds: If this is what you immediately saw by looking at the photo as evidence, then this means that you are dreaming of freedom and you are not a person who stops at appearance. You have an analytical and open personality but above all you have a lot of inspiration. What scares you is the commitment that underlies every choice and the weight of the decision. You are really someone who would like to try to do everything in life but that is not humanly possible. But remember that every choice you make changes the cards on the table and opens up possibilities to choose from. So the important thing is that it doesn’t get blocked by pausing selection.