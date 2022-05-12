“Valeri of 5. Brozovic misses the red color and a penalty against Juventus”

From Germany – Bayern tried to the end to convince Haaland Bayern Munich, reveals Bild, until last weekend tried to persuade Erling Haaland to accept the Bavarian destination. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic went to the level of very important figures to convince the Norwegian attacking midfielder … GENOA-JUVENTUS 2-1 – DYBALA FA 115, MORATA Enters well. Meriti’s puff of fresh air, the worst in the field is DE SCIGLIO SZCZESNY 6.5 – As a kid he was in “Goosebumps” and probably wanted to pay tribute to the books of Robert Lawrence Stein. But in the middle, he made a decisive save for Amiri and the two goals he couldn’t do better. Cuadrado 6… SZCZESNY 6.5 – As a kid he was in “Goosebumps” and probably wanted to pay tribute to the books of Robert Lawrence Stein. But in the middle, he made a decisive save for Amiri and the two goals he couldn’t do better. Cuadrado 6… HERE TUTTOSPORT – XAVIER JACOBELLI: “JUVE, A QUALITY GAME IS IN A HURRY. NOW, ALLEGRI AS PIRLO IN THE TOURNAMENT” Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes the hot topics in our football using one of the most authoritative names in the Italian sports press, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist at Tuttosport. Here is what he said: “As precious as… Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes the hot topics in our football using one of the most authoritative names in the Italian sports press, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist at Tuttosport. Here is what he said: “As precious as… Bonatti: ‘We tried to the end, but it wasn’t a day’ Andrea Bonatti, coach of Juventus Primavera, comments on the 2-0 loss against the same age as Cagliari: “We tried to the end, but obviously today was not today and even the wrong penalty confirmed it …. Andrea Bonatti, coach of Juventus Primavera, comments on the 2-0 loss against the same age as Cagliari: “We tried to the end, but obviously today was not today and even the wrong penalty confirmed it ….