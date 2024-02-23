February 23, 2024

Andrea Trois and fundraising for the study at NASA: more than 8 thousand euros

Karen Hines February 23, 2024 2 min read

Loneliness is strength, even in dreams. Thus Andrea Trois, a 25-year-old engineer from Bari, will be able to realize his dream thanks to the help of friends and relatives, and those who believed in the young graduate who has already shown what he has, having received a scholarship worth about 12 thousand euros to enter and study in the program NASA Space Studies. In itself, it is an important business card that heralds a brilliant career. But the scholarship money, unfortunately, was not enough, and thus a fundraiser was born, able to raise 8 thousand euros in just two days. Record-breaking stuff.

And here comes the surprise. Not only friends and relatives participated, who were clearly interested in his professional growth, but also strangers who wanted to contribute to the realization of the golden boy's professional dream. “The fear of giving up this opportunity – explains Andrea – prompted me to try to launch crowdfunding, and I knew other people who paid for the courses. “I was expecting the support of relatives and friends, but I did not imagine that it would spread so quickly,” says Andrea, who also has ideas. She is clear on the issue of money: “Money is a means, not an end. I would like to make a contribution to the space studies sector to make a difference.”

The fundraising began “two months after the payment date because I figured it would take much longer.” It started with caution, then surprise. Now that the economic “details” have been settled, he is already thinking about goals. “Differences are made through cross-skills. In my PhD I deal with structural engineering. But I love the world of space economics.”

