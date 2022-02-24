February 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ambra Angiolini on Massimiliano Allegri: "I was really wrong"

Ambra Angiolini on Massimiliano Allegri: “I was really wrong”

Lorelei Reese February 24, 2022 1 min read

They talk about bad choices in life. I Michael Hunziker And the Ambra Angiolini this is for”Michelle is impossible“They don’t want to look perfect, but they highlight their mistakes.” “Two thousand and seventeen, and now that we’re in 2022, I can say I was really wrong,” Angiolini said. The actress points to relationship With Massimiliano Allegri It ended very badly last year.

But Amber and Michelle bragged together and They compete to see who made the most mistakes. They start with the least serious mistakes, those that an eight-year-old girl can make, pass through teens and continue with those at work, in the family, as companions, as a mother, and even today as mature women. But at the end of this fight against “big mistake” Hunziker and Angiolini seem to be laughing and indifferent about all the mistakes they’ve just made. “I came here to solve – declares Amber – to tell you what I always tell you: You are a sequin, who knows how many sequins are looking at us and no one can turn them off because a small beam of light is enough to make them illuminate. Nobody can stop our sequins‘, he concludes.

See also  The most famous tourist attractions in the USA: from large national parks to amusement parks, unmissable travel experiences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Exhibition in San Marino on the official Eurovision YouTube channel

February 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Did Natalie Caldonazzo pronounce a verdict of incompetence? direction control

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Fear in flight for Elton John, his private plane has a hydraulic failure during a windstorm

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Lavrov dissolves de Mayo: “His idea of ​​diplomacy is to taste exotic food on vacations around the world and at gala receptions” – News

February 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Russia Will Use Cryptocurrency Against Sanctions

February 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Ambra Angiolini on Massimiliano Allegri: “I was really wrong”

February 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Discover (also thanks to the Sardinian Radio Telescope) the fastest radio flash closer to Earth

February 24, 2022 Karen Hines