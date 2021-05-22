All Disney stores in Italy will be closed: 230 jobs at risk. Trade unions: “The company is already in liquidation, a serious decision.”

I Disney store They will close their doors in Italy in the coming months. Unions – the international chain of stores that specialize in selling Disney products – has announced condemnation Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl e Ultox – “You want to close all” i 15th Shop In the region and now “more than 230 employees Busy with “lightning breaths of unexpected news” on top of that it is over, with filtering For the company that was held on May 19. For next Tuesday there is aUnitary grouping Of workers.
“distanceHealth emergencies And a lot of restrictions, periods Layoffs Alternating periods of matte work for sure, after the most difficult year, more than 230 families will now have to face another year. Difficult stage Full of uncertainty, “the unions say, confirming that it is” one A serious decision, For an important brand, a point of reference for many Historic centers For adults and children. ”The contact of the company, among other things, confirms the unions, came“ without bid No perspective o Submitting proposals for professional protection. “
