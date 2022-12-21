Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato: a mixture of fairy tales

Alpha and Zagato: Over 150 Dream Cars – From the legendary 6C and 8C of the 30’s to the Giulietta SZ and Giulia TZ of the 50’s and 60’s. From the “wild” SZ of the late 1980s to the newer TZ3, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary predecessor with a tubular frame and truncated tail was born nearly sixty years ago. Over a century of collaboration, there are more than 150 road and racing models born from the all-Milan blend between Alfa Romeo and bodywork Zagato. Biscione’s latest gem is “packed” for measure at the famous atelier in Terrazzano di Rho (MI) called Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato.

Clover Julia four leaves hiding under the muscle – Made in unique sample For the German collector who already owns old Alfas and historic models that have been outfitted by the famous Milanese coachbuilder, theAlfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato It is an agile, streamlined coupe with an unmistakably decisive ‘alpha’ character. The bodywork, sculpted drawing authentic cues from the current Alfa Romeo range, conceals the fully rear-wheel drive mechanics of the Giulia Quadrifoglio With a 510 bhp 2.9 V6 biturbo engine, in configuration with a 6-speed manual gearbox (for “filter-free” driving pleasure) plus all the latest technical updates brought by the more extreme version GTAm The sedan in Milan’s house.

Unique and modern style, with a look from the past – the Shortened wheelbase (Short Wheelbase in English, hence the acronym SWB in the model name) allowed the designers to work on a bodywork more compact than that of the Giulia: the result was a visually light sports car, as required by the finest traditions. Alfa Romeo and Zagato, both known worldwide for the sporting successes achieved on roads and tracks around the world. Define styleAlfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, which originated from the idea of ​​the Zagato design team, and was also involved in Centro Stile del Biscione. Looking at the car, they come out from every corner Clear reminder to the latest stylistic icon of Alfa Romeo cars, which relies in particular in defining the most representative stylistic elements on strong references to the past. Starting with the iconic trio: the front “signature” in which slim headlights practically seamlessly join the large central shield refers to that of an SUV tonal. A model, in turn, influenced by the “look” of the Alfa Romeo SZ, the daring coupe created by Zagato in the late 1980s on the transmission mechanics of the Alfa 75 3.0 V6.