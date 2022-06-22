Airbnb has launched a fund to reward the 100 most amazing stay ideas

Airbnb is looking for the coolest accommodations in the world and will help fund their construction. whether cAmman Stock Exchange to boot.-shaped housing UFO or giant potatoes, The finance Fabulous!Unique and valuable Ten million dollarsIt targets designers, architects and do-it-yourself experts from all over the world. The fund will contribute to financing 100 more creative ideasgiving 100 people the opportunity to turn them into real homes for rent on Airbnb under the Wow category, which groups original accommodations.

Starting today, anyone with an innovative idea can submit their own ideas nomination. 100 people will receive the craziest offers $100,000 each To create your own creativity. Ideas will be evaluated by an expert jury based on their originality, feasibility, type of experience guests will have within the space and sustainability.

New Habits and Unusual Accommodations: This is how the “Wow” category was born!

The fund’s creation is partly due to the emergence of an increasingly flexible lifestyle in the past couple of years. As a result of this change, Airbnb guests began to prefer unusual spaces for their stay, which became real travel destinations; Airbnb categories launched on Last month Offers a new way to search for these spaces.

Over 30,000 unique properties worldwide were added to Airbnb in 2021 and the Wow! You won’t even notice.

How much do Airbnb hosts earn

Hosting on Airbnb offers hosts an important financial benefit. In 2021, in Italy, the host earned an average of more than 2,800 euros on the podium. Globally, accommodation bookings in 2021 increased by more than 49% compared to 2019.

“When the Idaho Potato Commission wanted to get rid of a 6-ton potato, I literally took it out of their hands and spent $32,000 to transfer it to Airbnb,” he said. Kristi Wolff, Airbnb Superhost Jury Member and Wow! Fund. “I went from earning $13 an hour to making a total of $208,000 in less than three years, and I invested that money to build other accommodations that allow me to express my creativity and connect with hundreds of people.”

The jury will examine the nominations

Entries will be reviewed by a jury made up of an experimental design panel, an architectural expert, and an Airbnb Wow!

Iris Apfel an incomparable and irreverent icon of Centennial style;

Koichi Takada From Koichi takada Architects founder of global studio in Sydney known for emotional design inspired by the natural world;

christy wolf , an Airbnb host and prolific creator for Wow! Accommodations, including Potato Hotel c climax lookout The Tree House on the Big Island and next Shipwreck house ;

bruce phonD., former Creative Director of Disney and Vice President of Experimental Creative Products at Airbnb.

wow! Open today for 30 days, until July 22 at 11:59 PM. The 100 beneficiaries of the fund will be selected by a jury in the coming months, with the goal of completing the new spaces next year.

