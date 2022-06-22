June 22, 2022

“I was poor, it was crazy…” – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese June 22, 2022 2 min read

Ivana Spain He was a guest on the last episode of live summerled by the program Roberta Capua And the Gianluca Cemberini on Rai1. During the interview, the singer herself told revealing very intimate details about her private life and career. Spain spoke privately about her family and parents who have always supported her in her passion for music.

“We were a family More than modest, poor. But far from music, love has made us united. It was a crazy thing, something that punished me in my love life,” Ivana admitted. Spain made enormous sacrifices to reach the success that marked her, as the woman actually told him when she sang with her brother at the disco with three other men despite being a girl, so as not to outshine On her the others, she was carrying heavy items on her shoulders only to feel free for a few hours and sing in front of the crowd.

“There was no money but there was this enthusiasm for live singing,” she explained enthusiastically. That enthusiasm still remains today, thanks to the audience that allowed her to turn her passion into a good job. At the end of the interview, the singer received a surprise from Valerio ScanoA great friend of his, he met when he was young. Until then, Ivana discovered her talent. The two are now inseparable.

