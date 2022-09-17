Advertising years later

Are we alone in the universe? A question that has plagued scholars for decades. The search for this answer has often focused on Mars, not providing the desired results. But now the answer may come from those planets outside the solar system.

astrophysicist Sasha koans , of the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, in newly discovered exoplanets. “The next one 25 years Regarding the discovery of these life forms that could revolutionize the history of space foreverSasha Kwans says. It also refers to “For each of the more than 100 billion stars found in the Milky Way, there is at least one companion planet“.

The number of celestial bodies in the universe with The chance of life may be high. to make sure of it Earth is in good companyit will be necessary to understand whether liquid water is present in the respective planets, or if the composition of the atmosphere is compatible with existence.

NASA’s New Spectrometer in Search of Life

The famous NASA telescope has also given a new impetus to these studies James Webbwhich is responsible for observing the farthest stars but provides at the moment Valuable information about exoplanets. James Webb, despite being a more advanced telescope than previous instruments, still lacks the ability to accurately examine the planets of the universe.

However, Sasha Kwans did not give up. Kwanz and colleagues from the Swiss Institute aim to exploit it ELT . Spectrophotometer (Extra Large Telescope) in the middle of the infrared. In short, it is a unique tool, but it is necessary to deepen the properties of the most distant exoplanets.

Discover life in less than 25 years

The ELT is still under construction at the Chilean Observatory and is expected to be completed by the end of 2030. about 40 meters wideenough to make him become The largest optical telescope in the world.

The first image it will take will be an image of a potentially Earth-like planet around one of the closest stars. With the latest scientific advances, the lens should look even further. This is why Sasha Quanz is so confident in researching new forms of life in the universe over the next quarter century. Furthermore it European Space Agency (ESA) He already has the mission name in mind Who will answer the question “Are we alone in the universe?”