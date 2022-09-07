Asteroid collision, NASA announcement: It will happen in September

NASA’s announcement of a major asteroid crash did not go unnoticed. Here’s what happens.

Watch out, in a few weeks there will be a file Big crash against an asteroid. But what can be expected? So let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

In the past, we have already focused our attention on the possibility that a major solar storm could cause a Global blackout of the web Because of the weakness of the repeaters used in submarine cables. It is, as we have already seen, only a hypothesis. So much so that the odds of a solar storm of this type occurring in the next few years range from 1.6 to 12%.

In precisely this kind of context, moreover, a NASA announcement about what will happen in a few weeks, or Big crash against an asteroid. But what happens and above all what to expect? So let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

NASA, Quickly Big Crash Against an Asteroid: Everything You Need to Know

As mentioned earlier, the announcement of NASA About a big asteroid collision. But what happens and above all what is expected? Well, first of all, it is good to stress that we should not get caught up in unnecessary danger. It is actually not a possible impact of an asteroid on planet Earth.

Instead, it’s a file New NASA ExperimentThanks to him, the latter wants to know how to be able to turn potential objects on a collision course with our planet. To this end, in a few weeks, the The DART robotic spacecraft will specifically collide with an asteroid.

This probe, which was built as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, project has already been traveling in space for a few months and has a mission Deliberately colliding with Dimorphos. Based on the latest forecast, it appears that the crash in question will happen next September 27 2022with scientists closely monitoring the situation.

This is in order to understand whether it is actually possible to achieve success deviate the path of an asteroid. The reason for this research is easy to understand. In the event that in the future we find ourselves having to deal, as has already happened in the past, with an asteroid ready to strike our planet, in fact, we’d better be prepared.

As mentioned Professor Alan Fitzsimmonsan astronomer at Queen’s University Belfast, on the other hand: “We know that asteroids have hit us in the past. These impacts are a natural process and will happen again in the future“. for this reason “Fifth.We would like to stop the most dangerous of them. The problem is that we have never tested the technology to do this. That is the purpose of DART.”