Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE: The Wizard’s Code and the Language of the Magi

Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE: This is the working title of one of the new projects related to the Assassin’s Creed series. Announced during the latest release of Ubisoft Forward, just as Codename RED (here’s everything we know about the chapter in feudal Japan) will appear in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the kind of hub that should collect and integrate everything that comes in as a future part of Assassin’s Creed. HEXE was instantly confirmed as the most mysterious project among those presented and the executive producer himself, Marc-Alexis Côté, admitted that some little secrets were hidden within the short teaser shown. In the video above, we explain everything in detail. If you’d rather read on, well: you just have to scroll down the page and enter the cursed Mephistophelian Forest. To some extent.

witch hunting

Assassin's Creed Codename RED Main Picture Announced, The Other Chapter With HEXE Among those announced during Ubisoft Forward, Codename HEXE will be the last chapter to arrive in terms of time, after Assassin's Creed Mirage, scheduled for 2023, and the chapter set in feudal Japan, now called Codename RED, which It has not been released after the actual release date. For some other official information on this mysterious chapter of the series, we will therefore have to wait a little longer. Show the teaserUnprecedented environment and atmosphere For the saga of Assassin's Creed: a forest shrouded in darkness and the coat of arms of the Assassins is built with sticks, to remember some kind of ritual spell. All this is accompanied by an unusually annoying background music. These elements make us imagine that the script will be devoted to a witch hunt, in much darker colors than we are used to the series today. This unusual option is quite in line with Ubisoft's strategy to diversify the production of Assassin's Creed, returning to the series' origins hitting the shelves, or Mirage, an RPG like Codename RED, and finally, perhaps, a title that leans more towards it all. 'the horror. One thing is for sure: Magic It will certainly play an important role within AC HEXE. The word "hexe" itself is nothing more than the translation of the word "witch" in German.

The language of the Magi

The Church of the Magi inside the Palazzo Medici Riccardi in Florence But that's not all, because the most interesting clues arrive at the end of the short teaser, inside the Codename HEXE logo: the icons in the background can actually be attributed toMagi alphabeta type of Hebrew alphabet used for inscriptions of spells in occultism and occultism in the seventeenth century. Once the different symbols were identified, fans were able to translate the inscription on the outer circle of the logo, which also appears in German, the famous inscription Assassins logoWe work in the shadows to serve the light. We owe this translation to our children Access to AnimusSo, if you are a fan of Assassin's Creed, don't forget to follow it. Then, looking at the external inscription as evidence, we tried to do the same with the others letter or symbol Inside, you get three different words: "Mephisto", "Rache", "Hwsa". For Germanic folklore (and not only), Mephisto is a demon in the service of Satan who appears in many myths and legends. And "Rache," should be a conjugation of the verb "Rachen," which literally means "to take revenge." On the other hand, "hosa" seems to come directly from Old German, and you should respond to the translation of "home". The full sentence should more or less correspond to: "Mephisto avenges our house." So it seems kind of magical in relation to the incantation that we see in the short joke, which confirms the existence of strong mystical veins.