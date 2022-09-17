September 17, 2022

fioriture del deserto di Atacama

Show held every 10 years

Millions of purple, pink, and red flowers color one of the driest and harshest places on Earth: the Atacama Desert. A rare sight of nature that occurs only in certain climatic conditions.

Flowers of the Atacama Desert

The Atacama desert It is located between southern Chile and northern Peru and is known to be one of the most inhospitable places on the planet. Here, on average, only 15 mm of precipitation falls each year, when the rainy season is heavy. In the Atacama desert It happens approximately every 10 years in a show temper nature, known locally as Desierto Florido. Along the southern border of the desert, millions flowers Pink, red, and violet, for a total of about 200 species, turn arid landscapes into a riot of color and life. However, the supply that occurs only under certain conditions, is affected by the climatic changes associated with El Niño, which causes a sharp rise in the waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean, which leads to a rare increase in precipitation.

for this reason desert bloom It happens very rarely and only when the deposits are higher than 15 mm. The maximum flowering period is in the months of August, September and October. If the rains are “heavy”, we will witness during this period the flowering of thousands of bulbs that lie dormant under the arid desert surface even for decades. According to data from the Atacama region flowering It can be observed in the municipalities of Freirina, Huasco and Vallenar, starting from the first two weeks of September in the Caldera and Copiapo.

