It's the worst thing you can do: don't update your smartphone if you have this model, everything will freeze

Be careful not to update your smartphone if you have this model. It keeps crashing and you won't be able to use it anymore.

All newer generation smartphones usually receive continuous operating system updates. The same applies to both Android and iOS, where Google and Apple aim first and foremost to release updates from a security standpoint and fix bugs and bugs. But above all, introducing new features that can improve the user experience for end consumers.

However, there is no shortage of problems, which sometimes appear like a bolt from the blue and can lead to more or less serious problems. Recently, there has been alarm about this Specific smartphone model. If you have too, be careful not to proceed with the update at this time. Because you may stop using it forever. Many users reported a bug that caused it to crash!

Do not update this smartphone model: it will be blocked forever

If you have this smartphone model, this alarm should interest you (and not a little). It has recently been made available New system software update A periodic which, at least according to the official changelog, has the mission of making some improvements from a security point of view. But in reality this is not the case, on the contrary.

The phone in question is Google pixel Which, since the release of the system update in January 2024, no longer gives users the opportunity to access the device's internal memory, open the camera, take screenshots, or even open applications. In practice, it is provoked Complete inability to use your device as always.

A major bug that has been reported a lot latelyi8 and 8pro How much about Google Pixel 5, 6, 6a, 7 and 7a. For a main reason that remains unknown to this day. Everything indicates that this is a huge mistake Play System January 2024 Update Which Google has not yet been able to identify and resolve.

We'll see what happens in the next few days. But the advice at the moment is to wait and not update your Google Pixel to the latest version of the operating system for any reason. Everything indicates that the developer team He already realizes what happened A new update will be released in the next few days.