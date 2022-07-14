The James Webb Space Telescope uses a 68GB SSD

Taking photos and data is important James Webb Space Telescope which, yesterday, opened the first part of its operational life (with an estimated duration of about five years, extendable to at least ten years) with the release From many photosincluding some not announced During the conference, with different goals what they did “Fabulous!” For scholars, enthusiasts and in general also for those who are not usually interested in these topics.

Capabilities JWST They actually surprised even those who worked on this project (some of them from the mid-90’s) performed above expectations. All of this, however, translates into an amount of data to be sent back to Earth which will then have to be analyzed and processed to arrive at the final result. on aboard of the plane space telescope exists for this purpose solid state storage drive From 68 GB An ability that must resist the hostile space environment.

James Webb Space Telescope and 68GB SSD

A series of high-complexity and accurate data capture tools can be obtained every day 57 GB which must then be sent, via the deep space network, to processing centers. For comparison, Hubble managed to capture about 2 gigabytes of data. To allow you not to fill out a file internal memory It is possible to make two calls per day using a call from 28 Mbit/s At 25.9 GHz (this is the first mission of this type to use the Ka band). The performance allows you to send six images with a full resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels every 10.7 inches. There is also the possibility of using a 40 kb/s (2.27 GHz, S-band) download connection for engineering data, less “heavy” of scientific data.

The James Webb Space Telescope Take advantage of what he called solid state recorder (comparable to SSDs) with a capacity of 68 GB It is made by SEAKR Engineering, with 3 GB reserved for the engineering part. This company specializes in manufacturing components for aviation and space missions that withstand extreme conditions (especially when it comes to radiation). In particular, the SSR module is located in the spacecraft carrier, that is, the module that contains part of the electronics, but not scientific instruments, placed under the sun shield.

Obviously, this unit is designed to work 24/7 and is able to save data to send to Earth within a four hour window every 12 hours (for this you need a fast connection, given the amount of data). There is also a consideration that although it is a unit designed for space, at the end of its service life, the capacity will be reduced by a few gigabytes due to bad sectors, which is likely to be about 60 gigabytes.

To avoid problems “memory busy”a program called APT (or Astronomy Suggestion Tool) allows you to calculate in advance how much space it will occupy inSSR From JWST And notify the user if there are any errors, as shown in the chart above. All that remains now is to see the beautiful images that this new scientific instrument can bring back to us.

