Achille Lauro, concert in Milan with generative art NFT

The original project was designed by the artist company “De Marinis Group” with students of the “BigRock School”, the most important Italian reality in the field of

CGI Animation, Visual Arts, Video Games and Audio Production

. It collaborates with a premium partner such as PwC Italia, a professional services organization and a leader in Web3 and Metaverso consulting.

The process will consist of generating “interactive sound” artworks through neural networks that will directly reach the eyes of the spectators through

Ledwal on stage

. BigRock School students, starting to listen to Lauro’s five songs

“Only Us”, “Rome”, “Marilù”, “Rolls Royce” and “C’est la vie”

They come up with creative concepts that they will actually produce

digital paintings

unique in the world that will be auctioned off as NFT in the fall, at the end of the “Achille Lauro Superstar Tour”, to support

Association “Committee of Maria Letizia Verga”

For the study and treatment of leukemia in children.

In parallel, thanks to the contribution of the virtual entertainment brand LIVENow, in support of the charitable operation

The concert will be broadcast exclusively on The Nemesis metaverse

. A limited number of 10,000 users will be able to participate in the virtual party in which different experiences will be offered, including the possibility to win a “meet and greet” with the artist and tickets for other tour dates. The Metaverse virtual stage will open on Saturday 2 July and the concert broadcast will coincide with the live date in Milan.

“In this initiative I tried to continue

art project

– Explanation of the singer -. In five songs that I will perform live in Milan, we will see live creation of the largest number of works designed and developed by very young and very talented young people. I strongly believe in new generations and try to surround myself more and more with new and wonderful minds, because they know how to bring incredible added value.”

Adventure Travel in Lauro

It begins on Sunday 3 July in the monumental Baroque setting of the Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi in Nichelino in Turin, during the fourth edition of Sonic Park Stupinigi and after Milan does not stop, then continues towards Bologna, Brescia, Marostica and Rome, Taormina, landing in many prestigious locations throughout across Italy, with one stop in Switzerland, until the 12 September deadline for Pisa.

Lauro will present an impressive show, an all-new show, from arrangements to rejected costumes in two new versions: on some dates on the tour – produced by Friends & Partner – he will accompany him

electric orchestra

while in other cases, the audience will be able to see him in another guise by discovering the rock band version of his original lineup.