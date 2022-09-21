From the 2022 “Statesman” award to a speech at the UN, Draghi’s last trip to the US is prime minister.

Listen to the audio version of the article

It was his last visit to the US after taking office as Prime Minister. Mario Draghi will attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 19 to 22. The first entirely in-person UN General Assembly since the start of the Covid pandemic, world leaders returned to New York (after last year’s hybrid edition) to discuss some of the biggest global crises, starting with the conflict in Ukraine. A bipartisanship with Biden is still uncertain. The head of government is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Serini, Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi and Environmental Change Minister Roberto Cingolani.

World Statesman Award 2022

The program includes attending the 57th Annual Awards Banquet at the Pier Hotel on Monday 19 September at approximately 7pm (local time), where the Prime Minister will be presented with the World Statesman Award 2022 at 8.45pm. Eloquence.

Address to the UN General Assembly

Draghi will participate in the opening of the general debate of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations on the morning of September 20. The prime minister will reiterate Italy’s position, which is in support of Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, along with NATO. The Prime Minister will say hello during the opening session of “Youth4Climate: Empowering Action” (J Suites – Broadway) at 11.15 am. In the afternoon, a meeting with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, is on the agenda at the United Nations building, where Draghi will deliver his speech to the General Assembly at 7.45pm. Draghi will meet Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, always at the United Nations building.