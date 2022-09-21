September 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

From the 2022 "Statesman" award to a speech at the UN, Draghi's last trip to the US is prime minister.

From the 2022 “Statesman” award to a speech at the UN, Draghi’s last trip to the US is prime minister.

Noah French September 21, 2022 2 min read

It was his last visit to the US after taking office as Prime Minister. Mario Draghi will attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 19 to 22. The first entirely in-person UN General Assembly since the start of the Covid pandemic, world leaders returned to New York (after last year’s hybrid edition) to discuss some of the biggest global crises, starting with the conflict in Ukraine. A bipartisanship with Biden is still uncertain. The head of government is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Serini, Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi and Environmental Change Minister Roberto Cingolani.

World Statesman Award 2022

The program includes attending the 57th Annual Awards Banquet at the Pier Hotel on Monday 19 September at approximately 7pm (local time), where the Prime Minister will be presented with the World Statesman Award 2022 at 8.45pm. Eloquence.

Address to the UN General Assembly

Draghi will participate in the opening of the general debate of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations on the morning of September 20. The prime minister will reiterate Italy’s position, which is in support of Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, along with NATO. The Prime Minister will say hello during the opening session of “Youth4Climate: Empowering Action” (J Suites – Broadway) at 11.15 am. In the afternoon, a meeting with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, is on the agenda at the United Nations building, where Draghi will deliver his speech to the General Assembly at 7.45pm. Draghi will meet Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, always at the United Nations building.

See also  MEXICO CITY: Youngsters Sneak Corona Vaccine - Hair Dye White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“I won’t vote as long as Letta is there”. ‘Friendly fire’ falls on PD

September 20, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Don Fabio enrages the bishop of Coracina

September 20, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Celebrate mass in cycling attire. Bishop waves him off: “Stunned and pained” – video

September 20, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

From the 2022 “Statesman” award to a speech at the UN, Draghi’s last trip to the US is prime minister.

September 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Stangata Fiat (stellantis), recalling several cars: check if your car is one of them | The danger is high

September 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

King Square That Drives Everyone Crazy: Introducing Johnny Thompson

September 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Imagine Luca and Jennifera traveling in time and space – Big Brother VIP

September 21, 2022 Karen Hines