October 4, 2021

A streamer was physically attacked by his drunk stepfather during a live broadcast – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 4, 2021 1 min read

if the launderer Twitch Silky White became famous for a clip he was in physically assaulted from Drunk stepfather. It all happened live during the broadcast. Although the clip was removed from the platform, at least one viewer kept it and spread on other social media with a delay of about a year.

The low fat It is actually quite typical. Silky White’s stepfather has been accused of not having a job, with the latter insisting that broadcasting is his job. The man, who looked drunk, told him that he was actually alone masturbating in front of a green screen. Silky never broke up and dismissed the accusations against his stepfather, stating that he does what he loves in front of the green screen and that they (imagine the family) are the ones who give him the money, concluding his sermon with “Shut up, you’re drunk like me **a. “

After the accusations and other crimesaggression, to which Silky White reciprocated (read throwing himself against the man). According to one of his onlooker friends, the boy ended up beating the man and the latter was arrested by the police.

