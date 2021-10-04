An official answer to freezes, crashes, and problems

We finally know the reason for the WhatsApp error, regarding the official response to bans, crashes and problems Which has millions of users around the world today October 4th. We’ve already given some info about the down this afternoon, apparently not an Italian affair because the damage has spread practically to the entire world. After our first article, it is necessary to return to the topic, given the scope Damage in the question.

Let’s understand together why WhatsApp does not work, with an official response to bans, crashes and problems

First, we have a file official tweet from Andy Stone, Director of Political Communications at Facebook, who let us know that employees are aware that some people are having problems accessing their own apps and products. Stone asserted that:We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience“. Yes, but why is WhatsApp not working? There will be an informal response about freezes, crashes, and problems.

In this regard, another must be mentioned tweet, by Jane Manchun Wong, under which downtime was born due to DNS issues. And therefore, On the other hand, the reasons for the decline should be more clearAt the moment, it is very difficult to understand when the service will be restored. A real mystery, given that it has never happened in recent years that the inconvenience to users lasts for so long.

At least now we know the reason for the WhatsApp error: the official response to bans, crashes and problems. The app doesn’t work with DNS issues, but that means Restoration of service will be slow and gradual around the world.

If you like our service, support us on Patreon or by donating PayPal.