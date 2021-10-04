Thoma, banner remodeling, new island and events – Nerd4.life

miHoYo revealed the upcoming news withUpdate 2.2 from Jinshin effect, which includes a 4-star character Thoma, remodeling of old banners, new Inazuma Island and events.

The Genshin Impact 2.2 update is titled “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog” and will be available starting Wednesday, October 13th. Between one event and another, miHoYo has shared new promo codes thanks to which you can get 300 Primogems and more for free. The update will see the debut of Thom as a playable character. He is a 4 star fighter who uses polearms and the Pyro element. His basic skill deals area fire damage and creates the “Burning Barrier”, a fire barrier that absorbs damage based on the character’s maximum health. Elemental Burst, in addition to dealing huge Pyro damage, activates a passive bonus that grants the aforementioned “Burning Barrier” active character, and also deals damage to the AoE area by causing standard attacks. Thoma also has a passive talent as he can sometimes catch two fish at once.

In addition to Thoma, during the 2.2 update lifecycle, there will be a replay of banners made up of two rare 5-star characters: Ho Tao and Tartaglia. Excellent news for those who couldn’t get it in the past or for those who want to boost their horoscopes.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update will see two introductions New HangoutsFeaturing Thoma and Sayu, as well as weapons, including a 5-star Polar Star bow.



However, one of the most notable novelties is a new island of the Inazuma archipelago, called Tsurumi Island. During the live broadcast, it was described as a mysterious location shrouded in thick fog that makes exploration difficult for novice travelers. But it’s also a new opportunity to get treasure chests and solve puzzles.

While exploring the island of Tsurumi, players will have to face two new types of enemies: i Rockfond Rifthound ei Thundercraven Rifthound. It is a kind of ghostly wolf with geo-and-electric elements, and is very aggressive and agile. In addition, if they hit a character, they will receive a negative penalty that drains life points over time.

miHoYo is also revealed in . format new events Coming to Genshin Impact version 2.2. The first is “Labyrinth Warriors” where players will encounter dungeons made up of multiple levels and rooms, with the ability to obtain items to activate rewards in battle or unlock rewards such as Primogems. In “Shadow of the Ancients” instead, we’ll have to investigate the Ruin Grader and his abnormal regenerative abilities. Together with a researcher from Sumeru, we will have to collect things to create devices capable of getting rid of the aforementioned bot.

In “Tuned to the World’s Sounds” we will instead encounter a series of minigames . rhythm game, where we will have to play melodies by pressing the keys displayed on the screen at the appropriate timing. In the “Dreams of Bloom” event instead, we will have to exchange items to get seeds, which we can plant in a Serenitea pot to grow flowers, which we can later send to other players or use as decorations. In addition, “Ley Line Overflow” will return, during which the Blossom of Wealth and Revelation will guarantee greater rewards.

Finally, update 2.2 from Genshin Impact increases the maximum number of artifacts that can be kept in the inventory (from 1000 to 1500) and includes news of bowl of serenity, including new decorations that can be obtained and the ability to craft them also in the forge and forge benches, as well as the ability to create flying platforms.

As mentioned earlier, the new update “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog” will be available from October 13th. In the meantime, you still have plenty of time to get Sangonomiya Kokomi from the latest Genshin Impact logo version 2.1.