“Circumstances will not allow him to re-enter the game.”

For the Brazilian model, in play from the start, it may be time to leave L’Isola dei Famosi.

During the last episode ofFamous IslandAnd the Ellary Blasey, Viewers familiar with Roger Balduino’s Circumstances Who, after being injured last week, was again taken to the hospital for tests.

Isola dei Famusi, Roger Baldino, bitter epilogue: “Circumstances will not allow him to enter the game again”

Brazilian model, limited to Playa Sigamadisima with Pamela Petrrollo and Marco Macarini (the latter eliminated), he was rescued from television by the audience, but during the live broadcast, he couldn’t hold back tears from the constant pain in his ankle that had not given him rest for a few days now.

Present He was injured last week during a watch test that saw him clash with the former boxer from Campania Clemente Russo. After the wrong foot movement, the forsaken He collapsed to the ground screaming in pain. The model was flown by helicopter, underwent x-rays, after which, fortunately, a fracture could be ruled out. Adel Cayo CochinosHe complained for two days, as he mentioned, of severe pain that does not allow him to walk.

from gate David Maggiohad come rashly on the Brazilian model who will now be close to him Say goodbye to reality TV:

“It looks like the epilogue has already been written. Rumors are coming in from Honduras that Roger Baldoino will be one step closer to withdrawing from Vios 2022.” […] The Brazilian competitor, on the beach of Playa Sajamadesima, had such pain in his ankle that he was unable to walk alive. His condition will not allow him to enter the game again.”

Find out the latest news onFamous Island