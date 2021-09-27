5,000 more Haitian immigrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian immigrants recently released to the United States after crossing the Mexican border may increase in the coming days, with about 5,000 others currently in detention after their illegal passage, the security minister admitted Sunday. .

This number could be higher […] Alejandro Mallorcas confirmed on Fox News, in response to a question about the possible development of the 12,400 immigrants who in recent days have been able to leave temporary camps on the US-Mexico border and who will have to appear before an immigration judge to defend their asylum claim.

The minister intervened in several important American channels, which are responsible for defusing the crisis currently afflicting the government of Joe Biden, who is accused of inaction and imposing “inhumane” expulsions in Haiti.

the master. Mayorcas noted that 12,400 immigrants, the vast majority of whom are Haitians, have been released in the United States “on conditions,” explaining that his services follow current legislation to determine whether or not to deport immigrants across the border. Illegally.

In addition to this number, about 2,000 people were deported by air to Haiti, 8,000 people voluntarily returned to Mexico, and 5,000 were transferred to shelters.

According to Alejandro Mallorcas, it is these 5,000 migrants currently in administrative detention who may increase their number to 12,400 in the coming days.

In another interview broadcast by NBC on Sunday, the minister also denounced the rules in place on immigration in the United States.

“We are working in a completely broken system […]. I’ve never heard anyone say immigration laws are so well regulated.

Earlier in the week, the minister explained that a total of 30,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, had arrived since September 9 in the small Texas border town of Del Rio, where they were living in extremely hot and unsanitary conditions after crossing the Rio River. Grande from Ciudad Acuña.

This massive influx of immigrants and the treatment of some, that border police officers mounted on horseback as they crossed the river, drew criticism from the Biden administration.

All of the Haitian migrants who gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border left their makeshift camps Friday night, according to the US government and AFP reporters immediately.

But in the coming days and weeks, new candidates may arrive in the process. Nearly 500 Haitian migrants camped on the northern border of Colombia on Saturday, preparing to walk through the Darien Forest, the Panama border and a perilous part of their long journey to the United States through Central America.