September 27, 2021

Agli Usa la 43^ Ryder Cup: Europa battuta 19-9

Ryder Cup 2021, the United States beat Europe and won the 43rd edition

Mirabelle Hunt September 27, 2021 2 min read

Rory McIlroy’s tears live is just a picture of one of the 12 champions injured in a copy, the 43rd Ryder Cup, as Europe succumbs day after day to devastating US supremacy. A team, led by Steve Stryker, built by the best players in the world and by Tiger Woods, who from a distance has worked to create the most united and strongest team ever, and knows how to inspire it like any other great champion can. 6-2 after Friday. European Hell’s Waiting Room. 11-5 at the end of Saturday’s games. 19 to 9 is the last sentence at the end of Sunday’s head-to-head clashes that come from the field, among a thousand bunkers, in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. The United States regains the Rydercup after five years thanks to the contribution of all twelve planned champions starting with Dustin Johnson, winning 5 games and 5 points awarded to the team, as did Chicco Molinari in the memorable edition of the Ryder Cup in Paris. In 2018. Two-time Main Champion Colin Morikawa sets the final seal with a birdie press of 17 ensuring half a point to silence any European bird. It’s the worst defeat in recent Ryder Cup history. The crisis of the four English players is obvious, except perhaps for Ian Poulter who maintains his personal unbeatenness in the individual. Spaniards Ram and Garcia tried to keep up with their opponents and then collapsed in play. Captain Harrington and his team will have plenty of time to reflect on the reasons for this setback. The Ryder Cup in Rome, in two years, is filled with a strong desire for revenge that already makes us imagine…about what will be Ryder’s first all-Italian Cup.

