New emergency planning software for UNL introduced

The Chancellor’s University Safety Committee discussed emergency planning and preparedness during its March meeting.

Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Robertson updated the committee on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s emergency planning and preparedness efforts, highlighting the implementation of a new emergency alert system being placed in classrooms across campus.

The notification system, called Alertus, has been implemented by over 1,000 organizations across the world. According to Robertson, the system coincides with UNL Alert, sending out a notification in the case of emergencies, including fires, tornadoes or active shooter situations.

Additionally, Robertson noted an increase in the number of training sessions offered to faculty. According to Robertson, the training encompasses all emergency scenarios.

Robertson: I’ve seen a real change in getting faculty more interested in training than in previous years. We’re always ready and willing to provide it. — NewsNetNebraska (@newsnetnebraska) March 27, 2018

Also on the agenda at the March 27 meeting, Environmental Health and Safety occupational safety technician Betsy Howe noted a slight increase in near-miss/close call incident reporting forms. Near-miss/close call incident forms are forms submitted by individuals throughout the university that would like to report potentially unsafe practices in the workplace.

Moving into old business, Betsy Howe said that more near-miss/close call incident reporting forms are being submitted, however the number of total forms is still low — NewsNetNebraska (@newsnetnebraska) March 27, 2018

The increase in these forms coincides with the safety committee’s goal of encouraging the campus community to report “near misses” or potentially unsafe practices to be used for university-wide educational purposes.