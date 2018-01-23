Ugandan refugee camp filled with stories of despair — and hope

In December 2013, a civil war broke out in South Sudan between the government and rebel groups. Since then, almost one million refugees have fled into northern Uganda, relying primarily on the United Nations for their food, water and shelter. Resources are low, disease is rampant and the war has no end in sight.

Each of these refugees has a story. There are stories of despair, but also of hope. This package by Alyssa Mae tells the stories of the people in the Morobi refugee camp and the issues they face on a daily basis.