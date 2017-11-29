For Ugandan children with albinism, skin is a curse

When Benny Hinn and his younger sister Macklean were born, their parents were told they couldn’t be seen due to complications. When they saw their children, they were happy, believing God blessed them with white children.

It’s common for a father to abandon his family when a child is born with albinism, believing the child’s mother slept with a white man. Benny and Macklean’s father, Alfred, chose to stay with his family.

The family of now seven, lives in a small town an hour outside of Kampala. Benny and Macklean face many challenges but are accepted and cared for in their community.

For children born with albinism in Uganda, their skin is often seen as a curse. Many believe people with albinism cannot speak or function on their own.