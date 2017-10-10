Badgers beat the Huskers: A recap

The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 38-17 during Saturday night’s football game in Memorial Stadium.

With an initial touchdown within a minute and a half of the start of the game, the Badgers, ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll, kept the Huskers trailing throughout the night.

In the first half, Nebraska racked up the yards, driving to the Wisconsin 17-, 39- and 44-yard lines, but not scoring.

Ultimately, the Badgers were one step ahead of the Huskers, answering all points back within minutes.

But there was one bright side for the Huskers — a blast from the past.

The 1997 championship football team was honored on the field throughout the night, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Huskers’ national title. Tom Osborne, who coached the team to the national title, joined 140 of the 156 athletes from 1997 in their own tunnel walk before the current Huskers.

And throughout the game, highlights, flashbacks and honorary awards were given to the champions, easing the blow of a tough loss for the 2017-18 team.

Nebraska moved to 3-3 and will play No. 9 Ohio State this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.