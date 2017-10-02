Las Vegas shootings: The latest

















For thousands of people, an entertaining evening filled with country music turned into the deadliest mass shooting in American history late Sunday. Using multiple high-powered weapons, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. From 400 yards away, the gunman shot hundreds, perhaps thousands of rounds into an estimated crowd of 22,000 people some 400 yards away.

These are the latest developments on the story: The New York Times reports at least 20 rifles were found in the hotel room of the gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting, a law enforcement official confirmed, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Click here for further updates from the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

What we know:

Time the shooting took began: 10:08 (PST)

Casualty count: 58 (May go highter)

Reported injuries: 527

Suspects involved: 1

The gunman:

Las Vegas police say the gunman was Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. Click here for more information on Paddock.

The shots were fired from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. Click here for more details on the location.

The gunman may have also used a special device to make his weapons fire faster.

President Trump’s response:

“We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” The President closed his remarks by saying he prayed for “the day when evil is banished and the innocent are safe.” Trump said he ordered flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-staff and added that he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and victims.

Witness reaction: Click this link for accounts of witnesses.

Smartphone video from the scene:

Emotional reaction from late night show television host Jimmy Kimmel whose hometown is Las Vegas:



Video from The New York Times: