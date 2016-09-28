Debate reaction with Kellan Heavican

Story, photo and audio by Jack Housenga, NewsNetNebraska

Kellan Heavican, a UNL junior broadcasting major from Schuyler, Nebraska, shared his thoughts on the Sept. 26, 2016, presidential debate, which featured democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and republican candidate Donald Trump.

Heavican says he was dissapointed with both candidates after the lack of policy discussion. Despite his concerns, he believes Hillary Clinton walked away victorious.