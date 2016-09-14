Julia Nguyen biography

Story, photo and video by Wellesley Michael, NewsNetNebraska

Julia Nguyen, a Journalism and Advertising/Public Relations major, has combined her passion for social media with her yoga practice.

Nguyen started practicing yoga at Lotus House of Yoga three years ago. Now, she is working as the Lotus House of Yoga social media manager. Nguyen creates content for the studio’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. She takes time to stage and edit each photos of new products and teachers.

“I find inspiration from Instagram accounts I follow personally,” she said.

Nguyen develops an aesthetic for each client she works with. “Being able to know what each client wants while integrating my flair is the coolest part,” Nguyen said. “It allows me to exercise my creative liberty for clients that I enjoy working with.”