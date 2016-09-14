Carissa Soukup biography

Text, photo, video by: Bailey Hurley, NewsNetNebraska

Sophomore Carissa Soukup is working to complete her double majors of broadcasting and journalism here at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She’s hoping to one day run her own newspaper or talk to people

through the air waves, which is a change from her original plan of being a sideline reporter for the Green Bay Packers.

But that wasn’t always the dream. UNL was crossed off the list in bold permanent marker for as long as the O’Neill, Nebraska native can remember. Occupational therapy at a small college in South Dakota was the game plan. They toured the Journalism college and Soukup “fell in love immediately.”

This past summer Soukup wrote for the Neligh News and Leader in Neligh, Nebraska where she says she got to tell stories that impacted others’ lives, which is why she loves the major she ended up in so much. She says being the one who gets to see that side of people not many, if any, get to hear or see is special. And says even though the process of a good story is a long one, she says that’s the best part of being a journalist.

Soukup is also a Resident Assistant in University Suites and enjoys spending time with her residents who refer to her as ‘mom.’ She enjoys the responsibility and role she is put in to lead young freshman into the next 4 years of their lives.